Rahul Gandhi invites parties for breakfast meeting to discuss Opposition's strategy over Pegasus issue

Amid the ongoing stalemate in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of opposition parties to a breakfast meeting. The meeting will take place at the Constitution Club on Tuesday. Opposition leaders are likely to chalk out a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue.

The meeting is being held to forge unity among the opposition ranks on the issue. All opposition MPs and floor leaders of various parties have been invited to the meeting.

Rahul's invitation for breakfast has been sent to 14 parties -- NCP, Shiv Sena, TMC, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, CPM, RJD, IUML, RSP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, KCM and VCK. Notably, TMC has skipped all meetings convened by Rahul Gandhi so far.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus row and its leaders have been giving adjournment notices every day. The government has been saying that the opposition is creating a "non-issue" and the IT Minister has already given a reply in both Houses of Parliament.

