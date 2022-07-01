'BJP creating an environment of anger and hatred': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, reacting to the Supreme Court's remarks on former BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial comments, said that the BJP-led government at the Centre is creating an "environment of anger and hatred" in the country and said this is against the interest of India and its people.

The Congress MP said what the Apex court said was true, but the atmosphere in the country has not been created by the person who made the comments.

He alleged that it was created by the NDA government at the Centre.

"It is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is the BJP and the RSS that has created this environment. ..This environment of anger and this environment of hatred. And frankly, the creation of this environment in the country is an anti-national act," he said in Kalpetta after visiting his office vandalised by SFI activists a week ago.

Gandhi said the creation of such an environment was against the interest of India and its people. "...it is completely wrong and it is going to lead to a tragedy," he said. The former Congress president said his party builds bridges between communities and brings people together while the BJP and the RSS were 'creating division' among the people.

The Supreme Court today came down heavily on Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and asked her to immediately apologise to the nation for her remarks.

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

'An irresponsible act': Rahul on attack on Wayanad office

The Congress leader visited his MP office in Wayanad, recently vandalised by the activists of SFI, the students' wing of the ruling CPI (M), over the buffer zone issue and termed the act as "irresponsible." Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to his constituency, reached the office along with other senior leaders of the party and took stock of the damage.

Later, he told reporters that it is the office of the people of Wayanad and what had been done by the Left students' cadre was "quite an unfortunate thing."

But, he made it clear that violence never resolves problems and he does not harbour any anger or hostility towards them.

"Everywhere in the country, you see the idea that violence will resolve problems. And, violence never resolves problems... Its not a good thing to do.. they acted in an irresponsible way. But, I dont have any anger or hostility towards them," he said.

Gandhi also called the SFI activists who indulged in violence as "kids".

