Prophet remark: SC blames Nupur Sharma for Udaipur beheading, says she should apologise to nation on TV

Prophet remark: The Supreme Court on Friday castigated the suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Mohammad. The top court said her remarks are disturbing and smack of arrogance.

The court came down heavily on the suspended BJP leader saying, "her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire. Her outburst is responsible for unfortunate incident at Udaipur."

"What is the business of the TV channel to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?", Supreme Court says while hearing Nupur Sharma's plea to club FIRs over remarks

The Apex Court refused to grant relief to Sharma for transferring all FIRs registered against her to Delhi. The court said, "when you lodge a complaint against someone, that person is arrested but nobody dares to touch you that shows your clout."

