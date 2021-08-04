Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi meets family of minor girl allegedly raped, killed in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the family of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi on Sunday. Rahul met the family members inside his car.

"I spoke with the family... they want justice and nothing else. They're saying justice is not being given to them and that they should be helped. We will do that. I said 'I am standing with you. Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice'," Rahul told news agency ANI.

"Parents' tears are saying only one thing — their daughter, the daughter of the country deserves justice. And I am with them on this path of justice," he tweeted separately.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet the family members of the victim later today.

On Tuesday, people from different walks of life, including a political leader, former top cop, and professional wrestler, joined the protest to press for the family's demand for justice. The parents of the girl accompanied by hundreds of locals staged a protest on Tuesday near the site of the incident, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The Delhi Commission for Women has launched an inquiry into the incident and summoned the city police after the girl’s parents alleged that she was raped and her body was forcibly cremated by a crematorium priest who had falsely claimed that she was electrocuted.

