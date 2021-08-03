Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rape of 9-yr-old in Delhi: 'Culprits should be hanged,' says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the 'culprits in the rape and killing a nine-year-old girl case should be hanged.' A nine-year-old girl was raped and killed and then her body was forcibly cremated at a village near Delhi Cantonment on Sunday evening. The Delhi Police have arrested four persons in this regard.

Talking about improving the law and order situation in the national capital, Kejriwal in a tweet said, "The murder of a 9-year-old innocent in Delhi after the brutality is very shameful. There is a need to improve law and order in Delhi. The culprits should be given capital punishment at the earliest. Going to meet the victim's family tomorrow, will do everything possible to help the family in this fight for justice."

Notably, the Delhi Police reports directly to the Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

The horrific crime has attracted sharp criticism from the main Opposition party, the Congress. While its leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "The daughter of a Dalit is also the daughter of the country"; general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Priyanka Gandhi went on to say that Home Minister Amit Shah is unable to handle his responsibility. "The incident with a minor girl in Delhi, Nangal is painful and condemnable. Think what must be going on for his family? The Home Minister, who is responsible for law and order in Delhi, had gone to distribute the UP certificate but is unable to handle his own responsibility. From Hathras to Nangal: There is Jungle Raj," she tweeted in Hindi.

The four accused persons, including a priest, allegedly cremated the body of the girl without her parent's consent or informing the police. The matter surfaced after the victim's family staged a protest along with the local people on Sunday night.

The police said that the accused persons told the victim's mother that the child was electrocuted to death. They even told the girl's family members that if matter reaches the police, the body will be sent for autopsy, and the doctors will take out her vital organs and sell them.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Radhey Shyam, the 55-year-old priest of the crematorium, and Salim, Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep, said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West Delhi.

WHAT IS THE INCIDENT

According to the DCP, at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, the girl, who lived with her parents near the crematorium, went to fetch water from the water cooler of the crematorium. At around 6 pm, the priest and the three men known to the family called the girl's mother and showed her the girl's body. They claimed that the girl died of electrocution while having water from the cooler. They also showed burn marks on her wrist and elbow, claiming that her lips had turned blue due to the shock.

According to the police, nearly 200 villagers reached the crematorium on Sunday night and staged a protest till Monday evening, demanding that the arrested persons be booked on charges of rape and murder.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

