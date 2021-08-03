Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
MP: Woman patient accuses Ward Boy of rape during course of treatment, FIR lodged

A complaint has been registered on Monday on the behest of a woman patient who accused a hospital's ward boy of raping her during the course of treatment.

Indore Published on: August 03, 2021 8:33 IST
The woman was admitted to the hospital for dialysis and has alleged that an employee of the hospital did unnatural acts with her on the pretext of applying an enema

A woman admitted to Indore's Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital has accused a ward boy from the hospital of raping her during the course of treatment. She was allegedly raped on July 26, and a case was registered in the matter on Monday, August 2.

Additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria said, "The complainant said that on July 26, during treatment, the ward boy named Ramesh raped her. On her complaint, a case has been registered under various sections of rape, and the search for the accused is on."

The woman was admitted to the hospital for dialysis and has alleged that an employee of the hospital did unnatural acts with her on the pretext of applying an enema. She further alleged that when she complained about the incident to the hospital administration, they pressurised her to settle the issue, and was discharged within 2 days.

The victim has also alleged that when the issue reached the media, the Hospital Superintendent, Dr PS Thakur, in an attempt to hide the matter, forcibly discharged her with an excuse of investigation of the matter.

The woman victim lodged a complaint at the Sanyogitaganj police station in Indore on Monday.

"An FIR has been registered under Section 376 2D of IPC against the accused. Search for the accused is on,"Additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria said on Monday.

(With ANI Inputs)

