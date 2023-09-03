Rahul Gandhi cooks Champaran meat with Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi, takes for sister Priyanka | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Rahul Gandhi cooks champaran mutton with Lalu Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti

Rahul Gandhi news : Congress on Saturday (September 2) released a video of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's and his family members in Delhi where they chatted over food and politics with Champaran meat.

The meeting between the two leaders took place on August 4 (Friday) almost a month ago.

He had visited the residence of RJD's patriarch hours after his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case was stayed by the Supreme Court. The video was released yesterday by the Congress.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone did. I cooked, Lalu ji cooked, Misa cooked."

Political chat between Lalu Yadav & Congress MP:

Rahul Gandhi in the video can be seen saying that Lalu ji, what's the reason behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spreading hatred every 15-20 years, to which he responds that political hunger is something that never gets satiated.

"But when the economy is doing better, the spread of hatred is limited. And when the economic condition is in bad shape, it (the spread of hatred) increases. Like now, the economic condition is bad and hatred is spreading," Rahul Gandhi said.

"What happened in Mewat, people faced huge losses. Everything is closed, schools are closed," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who was also present at the family gathering, said.

"What your parents and grandparents took the country on a righteous path. Today's generation should not forget that," Lalu Prasad Yadav told Rahul Gandhi. In the last couple of months, Rahul Gandhi had visited several areas of the national capital.

He has been sharing videos of his visits among the public from Bengi market, Jama Masjid area, Mukherjee Nagar. Rahul had also visited the farm fields in Haryana's Sonipat and had travelled in truck from Murthal to Ambala.

He had also visited the bike market in Karol Bagh area and and Azadpur vegetables market.

