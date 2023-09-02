Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to attend public event in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh to address a youth rally on Saturday, as the party gears up for assembly elections this year. He will address a programme of the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club, which will be hosted by the Chhattisgarh Government, in Nava Raipur, the upcoming new capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Gandhi will reach out to first-time voters, apprising them about the development work undertaken by the state government.

This will be Gandhi's first visit to the poll-bound state after the Congress held its plenary session in Raipur in February this year. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be present during the function.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be also addressing a public meeting in the poll-bound state. This is for the first time that the events of the two senior leaders belonging to rival parties are coinciding on the same day.

The Congress and the opposition both are eyeing the youth votes in the state. There are 48 lakh youth voters in the state and out of it 4.43 lakh are first time voters, state government officials said.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won 68 of 90 seats in the state, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The JCC (J) won in five constituencies and its ally BSP got two seats. The Congress currently has 71 members in the House.

(With agencies input)