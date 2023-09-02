Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Amit Shah to release 'Aarop Patra' against Bhupesh Baghel government today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release an 'Aarop Patra' against Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and address a public meeting on Saturday, where assembly elections are due by the year-end. Shah who arrived in Chhattisgarh on Friday evening, will also hold a meeting with the BJP core group and review the election preparations.

The Home Minister will attend two functions, one in Raipur and the other at Saraipali in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh.

Amit Shah to release 'Aarop Patra'

According to Shah's office, he will release an 'Aarop Patra' (charge sheet) against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur at 10:30 am. He will then leave for Khairmal village in the Saraipali area to attend an 'abhinandan' programme organised by tribal groups. He will also address the function.

Notably, Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address separate public gatherings in the poll-bound state on Saturday.

BJP suffered massive defeat in 2018 Chhattisgarh elections

After being in power for 15 years since 2003 under the leadership of Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, the BJP suffered a massive defeat in the 2018 assembly elections at the hands of Congress and now it is looking to wrest the state. In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won 68 of 90 seats in the state, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The JCC (J) bagged won in five constituencies and its ally BSP got 2 seats. The Congress currently has 71 members in the House.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to attend separate public events in poll-bound state tomorrow

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM transfers Rs 34.55 crore as 'unemployment allowance' to the accounts of 1.29 lakh youths

(With agencies input)