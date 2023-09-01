Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to attend separate public events in poll-bound state tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address separate public gatherings in the poll-bound state Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

It will be the first time when two key leaders from BJP and Congress would hold public meetings ahead of the assembly elections in the state on the same day.

Amit Shah will attend events in Raipur and Saraipali of Mahasamund district. Rahul Gandhi will address a programme of Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club in Nava Raipur – the upcoming new capital city of Chhattisgarh.

Amit Shah will hold a meeting with BJP leaders at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party’s state headquarters in Raipur after his arrival.

Shah would release an ‘Aarop Patra’ (charge sheet) against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur, the party functionary said.

He will then leave for Khairmal village in Saraipali area to attend an ‘abhinandan’ programme organised by tribal groups.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will address the state-level convention of Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club—constituted under the state’s sports and youth welfare department, at ‘Rajyotsav Mela Sthal’ at 2 pm on Saturday, an official said.

He was in Mumbai on Friday to take part in a meeting of the opposition INDIA alliance.

It will be Gandhi’s first visit to the poll-bound state after the Congress held its plenary session in Raipur in February this year. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be present during the function.

BJP suffered massive defeat in 2018 Chhattisgarh assembly elections

After being in power for 15 years since 2003 under the leadership of Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, the BJP suffered a massive defeat in the 2018 assembly elections at the hands of Congress and now it is looking to wrest the state.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress won 68 of 90 seats in the state, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15.

The JCC (J) bagged won in five constituencies and its ally BSP got 2 seats. The Congress currently has 71 members in the House.

With inputs from PTI

