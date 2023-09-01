Parliament Special Session: Arrangements being made for group photos of MPs. What does it indicate?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament building during Monsoon session, in New Delhi

Parliament Special Session: Amid various speculations that are going around regarding the agenda of the Parliament's special session, arrangements are being made for group photos of all Member of Parliaments (MPs) ahead of the 5-day special sitting from September 18 to September 22, sources have informed.

Though there was no official confirmation but sources noted this may be an indication that it could be the last session of the current Parliament, and the government may advance the Lok Sabha polls, otherwise slated for April-May.

Group photographs of MPs are generally taken at the beginning and the end of their terms.

The government has not spelt out its agenda for the special session.

With inputs from PTI

