As Sri Lanka faces economic crisis, Rahul Gandhi compares it to India, says 'they look alike'

In an attempt to slam the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday compared India to Sri Lanka, a country tackling a grave economic crisis. Gandhi shared some statistics comparing both countries in terms of unemployment rate, communal riots, and petrol price rise.

Gandhi shared a picture comparing graphs of both countries. These graphs showed a similar pattern of increase in unemployment, communal riots, and petrol prices from the years 2017 to 2021.

The source of this graph has been attributed to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, among others.

Meanwhile, crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Wednesday revealed that it does not have foreign exchange to pay for a vessel of petrol anchored in its waters for nearly two months as it appealed to citizens "not to wait in line" for fuel.

Recently, Ranil Wickremesinghe took charge as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and said that he looks forward to closer ties with India during his term and thanked India for its economic assistance to the country as it tackles the worst economic crisis since independence.

