Wednesday, May 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • SC gives green signal to OBC reservation in local elections in Madhya Pradesh
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. As Sri Lanka faces economic crisis, Rahul Gandhi compares it to India, says 'they look alike'

As Sri Lanka faces economic crisis, Rahul Gandhi compares it to India, says 'they look alike'

Rahul Gandhi shared a picture comparing graphs of both countries. These graphs showed a similar pattern of increase in unemployment, communal riots, and petrol prices from the years 2017 to 2021.

Poorva Joshi Written by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2022 17:01 IST
rahul gandhi, india sri lanka, india, sri lanka economic crisis
Image Source : PTI

As Sri Lanka faces economic crisis, Rahul Gandhi compares it to India, says 'they look alike'

Highlights

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday compared India to Sri Lanka.
  • Sri Lanka is currently battling a grave economic crisis, with protestors out on streets.
  • Gandhi made comparisons in terms of unemployment rate, communal riots, and petrol price rise.

In an attempt to slam the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday compared India to Sri Lanka, a country tackling a grave economic crisis. Gandhi shared some statistics comparing both countries in terms of unemployment rate, communal riots, and petrol price rise.

Gandhi shared a picture comparing graphs of both countries. These graphs showed a similar pattern of increase in unemployment, communal riots, and petrol prices from the years 2017 to 2021. 

The source of this graph has been attributed to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, among others. 

Meanwhile, crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Wednesday revealed that it does not have foreign exchange to pay for a vessel of petrol anchored in its waters for nearly two months as it appealed to citizens "not to wait in line" for fuel.

Recently, Ranil Wickremesinghe took charge as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and said that he looks forward to closer ties with India during his term and thanked India for its economic assistance to the country as it tackles the worst economic crisis since independence.

Also Read: Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-trust motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News