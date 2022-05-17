Tuesday, May 17, 2022
     
  4. Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-trust motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-trust motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

With the motion, Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa’s resignation is reflected in the country’s legislature, said report.

Sheenu Sharma
Colombo Published on: May 17, 2022 14:29 IST
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Sri Lankan Parliament defeats no-trust motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

 

Highlights

  • No-confidence motion tabled by Oppn against Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parl
  • Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the no-confidence motion, said reports
  • Oppn sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for Rajapaksa’s resignation is reflected in country

Sri Lanka political crisis: A no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was defeated in Parliament on Tuesday (May 17), said media reports.

The motion by Opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP MA Sumanthiran to suspend Parliament’s standing orders in order to debate an expression of displeasure over President Rajapaksa was defeated with 119 MPs voting against it, the Economy Next newspaper reported.

How many MPs voted in favour of no-trust motion?

Only 68 MPs voted in favour of the motion, it said.

With the motion, the Opposition sought to demonstrate how nationwide calls for President Rajapaksa’s resignation is reflected in the country’s legislature, the report said.

