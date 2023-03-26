Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio, writes 'Dis'Qualified MP'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday changed his Twitter bio after he was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) and has now described himself as a "Dis'Qualified MP".

Rahul Gandhi has also updated his bio on the official Waynad (Lok Sabha constituency) Twitter page which now says "Dis'Qualified MP".

"This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi... Member of the Indian National Congress... Dis’Qualified MP," writes Rahul Gandhi in his Twitter bio.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Even though Gandhi is yet to file a review petition, the Congress has said it would fight it legally and politically.

Gandhi on Saturday said that democracy "is under attack and that he is not scared to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group."

"My voice is being suppressed," Rahul Gandhi said and claimed that he spoke to the Speaker against the false accusations made by four ministers but was not allowed to speak.

He also alleged that the "relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani is not new".

"I will not stop asking questions about whose money is the Rs 20,000 crore that has come out from shell companies," he added.

