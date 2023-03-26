Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification: Congress observes day-long 'Satyagraha'; Rajghat out of bounds

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification: Congress observes day-long 'Satyagraha' across country

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: The Grand Old Party has called for a day-long 'Satyagraha' across the country on Sunday. Congress holds 'Satyagraha' in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. The satyagraha was scheduled to begin at 10 AM today and will conclude at 5 PM.

Leaders attending the 'Satyagraha'

Several Congress leaders including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, leaders P Chidambaram, Salman Khursheed among others arrived at Rajghat to participate in protests. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary were staging the satyagraha at Raj Ghat in the national capital but they were not allowed permission to hold the protests there.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

"PM Modi was scared off"

The Congress leader claimed that the action against him was taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared" of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue and alleged that the "whole game" was to distract people from the issue and the panic the government was feeling over the matter.

The Congress has said that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and millions of Congressmen and people irrespective of their political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice. To this end, all Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise a one-day Satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues in all State and District Headquarters from 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday.

(with inputs from PTI)

