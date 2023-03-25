No attempts made to seek stay on magistrate court’s verdict: BJP on Rahul Gandhi's 'abusive' remarks row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday asserted that no attempts were made to seek a stay on the magistrate court’s verdict to encash Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

"Rahul’s utterances on Modi’s surname were abusive, not critical and the BJP is going launch a stir against his insult to OBCs," said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference in Patna.

"You have the right to criticise. You don’t have the right to abuse and insult. He (Rahul Gandhi) abused and insulted (a backward community) in a public meeting. The court gave him a chance to apologise. Gandhi said he won’t apologise," added Singh.

While reacting to the first presser of Rahul Gandhi’s post-disqualification as MP, Prasad said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) addressed a press conference in Delhi and did not say anything on the matter (On his conviction in the 2019 defamation case). He tried to mislead again.”

He added, “In his press conference, Rahul Gandhi tried to make false statements & did not speak on the subject. Rahul Gandhi has been punished for his speech in 2019. Today he said ‘I speak thoughtfully’ which means whatever Rahul Gandhi said in 2019, it was spoken thoughtfully.”

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the former MP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government was scared of his questions on Adani and that democracy was under attack. During a press conference in the national capital, Gandhi asserted he won't be scared of the Centre's actions and added he would continue his work.

