'I am Gandhi not Savarkar'...: Rahul Gandhi on why he didn't apologise in court

My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi on BJP's demand for his apology

Just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha, he held a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

A reporter asked him why does he not apologise for his speech at a UK University as demanded by BJP, he said, "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never apologises."

He further said, "Let me speak in the Parliament. I asked to speak in the Parliament, twice I asked wrote to the speaker while a third time I presented myself physically."

"I asked the Speaker to let me speak but he said it is not in my hands, then who has the power if not him?", Gandhi said. He further said, "Shall I ask Modiji but he will not allow me to speak."

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Surat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Leaders of almost all opposition parties rallied around Rahul Gandhi, after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics.

