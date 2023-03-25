Ex-MP Rahul Gandhi says, 'I was disqualified because, PM is scared of my speech'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

A day after being disqualified as MP, Congress Rahul Gandhi leader held a press conference at party headquarters. He claimed that the reason for his disqualification is that Prime Minister is scared of him as he talks about Narendra Modi-Gautam Adani nexus. Renewing his attack on the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that he is not scared and would continue to ask questions.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a court in Surat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

"The Prime Minister is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification. My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I have said many times before that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani. I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this," he added.

'BJP ministers told lies about me'

He even accused the Speaker of not letting him speak on the floor of the Parliament. He alleged that BJP ministers lied about his Cambridge speech.

'Not scared of BJP'

The ex-Wayanad MP also roared that he is not afraid of the BJP. "BJP is used to people getting scared of it. But I am not... I will keep on asking questions question, even after they send me to jail."

Leaders of almost all opposition parties rallied around Rahul Gandhi, after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics.

In a blistering attack on the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too said Rahul Gandhi, the son of a martyred prime minister, was called 'Mir Jafar' and insults were hurled at his family but he would not bow down as he belongs to a family whose members have nurtured democracy by their blood.

