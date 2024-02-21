'Ram Rajya where 90% people...': Rahul Gandhi calls for caste census followed by economic and financial survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked what sort of Ram Rajya was this where 90 per cent of people were denied and deprived of almost everything and a select few percentage of people were controlling the entire wealth and resources of the country.

Addressing a public meeting on the 39th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Rahul Gandhi said, "While 90 per cent of the country's population remained deprived, it was only a select few 2 to 3 per cent population, which was controlling the wealth and resources of the country."

Rahul Gandhi on caste census

He said that these people were the modern-day 'Maharajas' living a luxurious life at the cost of the common people. "That is why I have been emphasising the need for carrying out the caste census in the country. This will be followed up with an economic and financial survey in the country to find out who was in control of the rich resources and huge wealth of the country," he added.

The former Congress president alleged that about 90 per cent of people including 50 per cent Backwards, 15 per cent Dalits, 8 per cent Adivasis and about 15 per cent of minorities and the economically weaker sections from the general castes were being denied everything in the country.

Gandhi pointed out, that their representation or participation was nil in the media, in corporate India, in judiciary or private hospitals. He said that the caste census and economic and financial survey would help in establishing who was in control of how much resources.

Rahul Gandhi on demonetisation, GST

Referring to the economic injustice prevailing in the country, Gandhi observed that the demonetisation and wrong implementation of the GST had only hit the common people. "Besides, even the recruitment processes had been stopped and the youth were not able to get any jobs," the Congress leader said.



"Similarly, the 'Agnipath' scheme of recruitment in the defence services was also targeted at these marginalized 73 per cent people, as they will no longer be able to get regular jobs in the defence services," he added.



The Congress leader asserted that the caste census and economic and financial survey will be a revolutionary step which will herald a new era and will mark the beginning of the control going in the hands of the 90 per cent of people who have been denied everything till now.

