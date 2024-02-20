Uttar Pradesh: Black flags shown during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Black flags were shown during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, it can be seen two people on the terrace of a building waving black flags as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed by amid sounds of sirens.

On Tuesday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra marked its 38th day. The yatra commenced from Fursantganj in Amethi district and proceeded towards Raebareli and Lucknow.

It is pertinent to mention that Raebareli is considered to be a Congress family bastion. It was represented by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi before she moved to Rajya Sabah this year, and earlier by her mother-in-law and former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi has never lost from Raebareli since 2004 and was the lone winner for her party in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The yatra entered Uttar Pradesh through Varanasi on February 16 and then reached Amethi on February 19 via Bhadohi, Prayagraj, and Pratapgarh. The yatra will reach Unnao from Lucknow on February 21. It will enter Kanpur via Unnao city and Shuklaganj. Subsequently, it will reach Jhansi via Kanpur and Hamirpur, after which it would enter Madhya Pradesh the same day. The yatra was earlier scheduled to remain in Uttar Pradesh till February 26.

According to the website of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the hybrid bus-foot march was earlier scheduled to reach Bareilly from Lucknow. It would have then gone to Aligarh and Agra before entering Rajasthan.

