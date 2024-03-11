Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over silence on Hegde's comments on amending Constitution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement on the amendment of the Constitution.

"Narendra Modi's silence on BJP MP's statement of 'changing the Constitution' is dangerous," Gandhi posted on X in Hindi.

"Now the election is between two ideologies! Constitution or federal constitution, social justice or exploitation, secularism or communalism, civil rights or helpless people, freedom of speech or fearful silence, Love or hate, diversity or monopoly, just order or dictatorial injustice," his post read.

Changing the Constitution, India's most precious heritage obtained from the struggle for independence, means pushing the country towards slavery, he added.

The decision about the future of the coming generations is now in your hands, he added.

Anantkumar Hegde's statement concerning the Constitution

Earlier, Hegde said that it was necessary for the party to gain two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 States to amend the Constitution aimed at setting right alleged distortions and unnecessary additions to it by the Congress.

The six-time Lok Sabha member from Karnataka said the NDA winning more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will eventually help in mustering a similar majority in the Upper House and also bagging two-third of states.

BJP distances itself form controversial statement

The BJP's Karnataka unit on Sunday distanced itself from MP Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on amending the Constitution, calling it "personal views," and said that it will seek an explanation from him. The party said it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the Constitution, and Hegde's remarks do not reflect its stance.

