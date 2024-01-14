'Indira and Sanjay Gandhi died due to cow slaughter curse,' claims Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Anantkumar Hegde

Uttara Kannada: BJP MP and former Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde stoked controversy as he claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi were cursed with cow slaughter. The BJP leader alleged that "Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami day," a result of the curse by the revered ascetic Karpatri Maharaj during a significant agitation for the ban on cow slaughter.

Hegde made this remark at a programme in Kumta on Saturday.

'Karpatri Maharaj cursed Indira Gandhi'

"When Indira Gandhi was the then prime minister, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter. Dozens of saints died in the movement and there was assassination of many saints and cows were slaughtered in the presence of Indira Gandhi. Hundreds of cows were also shot and killed. The great ascetic Karpatri Maharaj cursed Indira Gandhi," he said.

"He cursed that your clan would be destroyed on "Gopasthami day" itself. Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash on Gopashtami, and Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami," he added.

'Like Babri Masjid, destruction of Bhatkal Mosque guaranteed'

Giving another controversial statement, Hegde said the Bhatkal mosque in Karnataka would meet a similar fate to that of the Babri Masjid, which was demolished in 1992 by Hindu 'kar sevaks'.

"The destruction of Bhatkal Mosque is guaranteed like Babri Masjid. This is not the decision of Anantkumar Hegde, but the decision of Hindu society," he said.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress of dividing Hindu society for centuries and labelled them as "anti-Hindu" and "against Sanatana Dharma". "Congress is not our opponent. They are anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatana Dharma," he added.

Targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the BJP MP called him the real opponent. "Congress is not our opponent, CM Siddaramaiah is our opponent. Those who are bidding for minority votes are our opponents. Siddaramaiah said they have not received an invitation to inaugurate the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Then he said that he would not go. I would like to say, whether he comes or not, the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place," he added.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP MP

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP MP over his controversial remarks and said that the language used by the latter reflects his culture. "The language used by Uttara Kannada MP Anantakumar Hegde for political purposes reflects his culture. Is it possible to expect a better culture from Anant Kumar Hegde, who said that he would change the Constitution when he was a central minister?" Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

Karnataka CM further said, "That is his culture. When Ananthkumar Hegde was the Union Minister, he said we will change the constitution when we come to power. Can we expect culture from him? Can they be called civilized? Some respect the Chief Minister of the state and some do not. If they use politically obscene words, it will harm their dignity, and not mine."

(With ANI inputs)

