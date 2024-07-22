Suraj Revanna, JDS MLC granted conditional bail in sexual abuse case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was granted conditional bail by a Bengaluru court on Monday in a sexual abuse case. Hassan police arrested him last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a 27-year-old man, a JD(S) worker. As the matter snowballed, the Congress government in Karnataka handed over the case to the CID for further probe.

An FIR was filed against him under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy).

Suraj is brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing charges of rape in three cases and accused of sexually abusing several women.

The 27-year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16. However, Suraj has categorically denied the charge.

He had also alleged that the JD(S) worker had filed a "false complaint" in a bid to extort Rs five crore from him. Police also had registered a case of extortion against the man on a complaint by a close aide of 37-year-old Suraj.

The court has set multiple bail conditions on Suraj including - not to threaten and tamper with the prosecution witnesses or the complainant and victim and not to evade the investigation. He shall appear before the investigating officer whenever called by him for the purpose of investigation, furnish his passport to the Court and not leave the State without obtaining written permission from the Court.

Also, he shall not in any manner contact the victim directly or indirectly, he shall appear before the investigating officer on every second Sunday of the month and mark his attendance between 9.00 am to 5.00 pm for a period of six months or till the filing of charge sheet, whichever is earlier, and he shall not indulge in similar offence.

Suraj was asked to execute a personal bond for Rs two lakh with two sureties to the satisfaction of the jurisdictional court.

(With PTI inputs)

