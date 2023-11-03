Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Raghav Chadha suspension: SC suggests AAP leader to seek 'unconditional apology' from Rajya Sabha Chairperson

Raghav Chadha was suspended on the last day of the Monsoon session for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the Privileges Committee.

Supreme Court on Friday suggested AAP leader Raghav Chadha to meet the Rajya Sabha Chairperson and seek unconditional apology, in view of his suspension from the House. It was alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab had moved a motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to the select committee.

Supreme Court also recorded the statements of Chadha’s lawyer that the MP has no intention to affect the dignity of the House of which he is a member and he will seek an appointment with Rajya Sabha Chairperson so that he may place an unconditional apology. 

The Court also noted that the apology may be considered sympathetically by the Chairperson in the background of facts and circumstances of the House.

