Raebareli reports 33 new coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours

Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh reports 33 new coronavirus positive cases in a day.

Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli has reported 33 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the toll of confirmed cases in the state to 1,258 while 18 people have succumbed to COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Moradabad, 3 coronavirus patients who were fighting the battle against coronavirus and being treated at an isolation centre, also succumbed to the deadly virus. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat are among the worst-hit states in the country having maximum number of coronavirus cases while Maharashtra has become the epicenter with over 4,666 COVID-19 cases.

Earlier in the day, all the borders connecting Delhi and Ghaziabad have also been sealed by the administration after 6 people who travelled to the national capital from Ghaziabad, tested positive for coronavirus. A couple of days back, 53 coronavirus positive patients were reported in Lucknow out of which 44 were linked to Tablighi Jamaat. While authorities are on their toes to contain the spread of coronavirus, at least 16 foreign nationals and 19 Jamaat members were arrested from Prayagraj. Out of them, 7 Jamaatis are from Indonesia and 9 from Thailand.

