Image Source : PTI 66 quarantined foreign Jamaatis in UP's Saharanpur to be shifted to temporary jail

66 quarantined foreign Jamaatis in UP's Saharanpur will be shifted to a temporary jail tomorrow after the direction from Chief Minister's office. This decision is for all those Jamaatis who have finished their quarantine period. Out of 66, 54 Jamaatis will be sent to a temporary correction home for adolescents. Meanwhile, 12 Jamaatis will be kept in Tibiya Deoband until further notice.

On Monday, Kanpur Police announced a reward of rs. 10,000 for those who will inform about the Jamaatis hiding in several parts of the state.

Last month, thousands of Indians and hundreds of foreigners had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference. Several of them also fanned out across the country to recruit people after this, raising concerns about the scale of the potential spread of infection at the conference.

Over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts were quarantined in the country after the Centre and states launched a massive operation to trace them in the last week of March.

According to the Ministry of Health, coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed 18,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 18,601 including 590 deaths while 3,252 patients have recovered.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines This hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage