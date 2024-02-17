Police will not harass live-in couples under UCC law: Uttarakhand CM Dhami to Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pushkar Singh Dhami in Aap Ki Adalat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised that live-in couples living in the state will not be "unduly harassed" by police and administration for not complying with the new Uniform Civil Code bill that is going to be enacted.

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, Dhami said: "I want to tell people that our government has formed a committee, soon after the passage of UCC Bill, to frame rules so that nobody in the police and administration can misuse its provisions. The rules will ensure that people (live-in couples) are not unduly harassed, do not face excesses or undue pressures and are not subjected to misbehaviour. It is our duty to ensure that the implementation of UCC law should become a model for other states too."

The nine-member committee headed by a former chief secretary was set up last week to prepare a draft of rules relating to procedures, designation of competent level authorities for easy implementation of the provisions of the UCC law. Uttarakhand is the first state in India to enact the uniform civil code law which also covers live-in relationships. It requires compulsory registration of live-in couples, a record of which will be kept in police station. It also prescribes jail term of up to six months for not producing a certificate of live-in relationship.

Reacting to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remark that the government in Uttarakhand was invading the privacy of couples "in bedroom" and is acting like a "nanny state", the Chief Minister said: "The provisions in the law have been made not for the benefit of Shashi Tharoor, but for the protection of our sons and daughters, so that their parents can know how their children are living. You have seen reports of people killing their live-in partners, cutting their bodies to pieces and stuffing them in suitcases. Children born of live-in couples have none to take care of and they are deprived of their share in property. ...We have incorporated the registration (of live-in couples) provisions for their security."

Dhami said: "Our aim is not to harass anybody, but at least children must get security....Today they (live-in couples) are in love, and after 5 to 10 years, when love turns sour(mohabbat gadbadaa jaati hai), they start accusing each other."

When Rajat Sharma asked why provision has been made for live-in couples to inform police when they separate, Pushkar Singh Dhami replied: "No need to go for a fresh registration...They should only inform that they are no longer staying together. This law has not been made to target anybody."

Dhami said: "The government, as a guardian, has made this law so that the future of our children is safe. ..If they (live-in couples) give birth to children, we have to think about the future of the kids too. Let them (couples) live together, but their parents should know how and where they are staying... If some unfortunate incidents take place, think of the trauma that the parents go through."

On 'Love Jihad', the Uttarakhand chief minister emphatically said: "Incidents like Love Jihad are very bad. Such incidents are not at all acceptable in Uttarakhand. There is no place for Love Jihad in Devbhoomi. Our Devbhoomi must remain sacred."

Asked about the objections raised by Muslim clergy that the UCC law goes against Shariah and Islamic injunctions, Dhami said: "People belonging to different religions are free to follow their customary traditions of marriage. No changes have been made as far as weddings are concerned...Muslims can follow their customary Nikaah, Christians can follow Holy Marriage, Hindus can follow Saat Phere tradition and Sikhs can follow Anand Karaj rites."

Dhami pointed out that BJP had promised to bring Uniform Civil Code law in its manifesto during 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls. "UCC was our 'sankalp' (promise). Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat' is our 'sankalp'. ...Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi (Land of Gods), the Ganga and Yamuna flow from Uttarakhand, it is the land of our rishi-munis. Article 44 clearly provides for bringing Uniform Civil Code for all. The people of the state have blessed us for fulfilling this promise."

Dhami said, in UCC law "we have abolished talaq and polygamy..We do not want women's rights to be curtailed...I would like to make one point: Ab Desh Me Shariyat Nahin Chalegi (We won't allow Shariat in the country). Samaan Nagrik Sanhita (UCC) Chalegi... Those who believe in Constitution will benefit and they will be freed from social evils like Halala."

The Chief Minister said he met Muslim women in Haridwar who praised the UCC law and told him that they had been freed from a big curse (abhishaap). "We have got back our self-respect", the Muslim women told me."

Asked by Rajat Sharma whether Uttarakhand is being made the laboratory for Hindutva, Dhami replied: "Prayogshala jaisi koi baat nahin (nothing like laboratory), the people of Uttarakhand have given us the mandate. Where will you have Hindutva, if not in Uttarakhand? (Hindutva Agar Uttarakhand mein nahin Hoga, Toh Aur Kahaan Hoga?"

On the recent communal violence in Haldwani, the Chief Minister said, "government land like PWD land, irrigation department land, revenue land and forest land were encroached upon and 'mazaars' were built. These were illegal encroachments. We dug out several mazaars and did not find any skeletal remains. How can anybody justify encroachments?...This is 'Land Jihad'...

Dhami said: "We will not allow any change to the 'mool swaroop' (original features) of our Devbhoomi....If mosque has been built on encroached land, it will be considered as encroachment, and will be removed."

Dhami also said, "We will not allow change in demography of Devbhoomi at any cost", he said.

ALSO READ: Aap Ki Adalat: 'Mazaars' were built on govt land, encroachments will be removed, says Dhami

ALSO READ: No place for Love Jihad in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in 'Aap Ki Adalat'