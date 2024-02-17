No place for Love Jihad in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand CH Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that his BJP government is firmly acting 'love jihad' and such incidents are not at all acceptable in 'Devbhoomi'. The Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7 passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as a template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation. Pushkar Singh Dhami was replying to Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

Uttarakhand chief minister emphatically said, "Incidents like Love Jihad are very bad. Such incidents are not at all acceptable in Uttarakhand. There is no place for Love Jihad in Devbhoomi. Our Devbhoomi must remain sacred."

Dhami pointed out that BJP had promised to bring Uniform Civil Code law in its manifesto during 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls. "UCC was our 'sankalp' (promise). Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat' is our 'sankalp'. ...Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi (Land of Gods), the Ganga and Yamuna flow from Uttarakhand, it is the land of our rishi-munis. Article 44 clearly provides for bringing Uniform Civil Code for all. The people of the state have blessed us for fulfilling this promise."

Dhami said, "We will not allow any change to the 'mool swaroop' (original features) of our Devbhoomi....If mosque has been built on encroached land, it will be considered as encroachment and will be removed," adding, "We will not allow change in demography of Devbhoomi at any cost."