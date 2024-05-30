Thursday, May 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Punjab: One killed, 2 hurt after Luxury car hits motorcycle in Zirakpur | VIDEO

Punjab: One killed, 2 hurt after Luxury car hits motorcycle in Zirakpur | VIDEO

In Zirakpur, Punjab, a tragic accident at the Lohgarh light point resulted in the death of 19-year-old Sahib, from Uttar Pradesh, and injuries to two others. On Tuesday night, a BMW driven by a Mohali resident collided with their motorcycle on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Chandigarh Updated on: May 30, 2024 17:37 IST
Punjab road accident
Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab: One person is killed after a luxury car hits a motorcycle in Zirakpur.

In a tragic incident at the Lohgarh light point in Punjab's Zirakpur, a youth was killed and two others injured when a luxury car struck their motorcycle, police reported on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sahib, a 19-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh. 

Details of the incident

The accident occurred on Tuesday night on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway. A BMW, driven by a resident of Mohali, collided with the motorcycle, causing the riders to be thrown into the air before the motorcycle struck a stationary truck.

Legal proceedings

Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon stated that the car driver was arrested following the incident but was later granted bail. The vehicle, owned by the Mohali resident, was noted to be a second-hand purchase.

Also read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'AAP destroyed industry, farming in Punjab', says PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement