Punjab: One killed, 2 hurt after Luxury car hits motorcycle in Zirakpur | VIDEO

In a tragic incident at the Lohgarh light point in Punjab's Zirakpur, a youth was killed and two others injured when a luxury car struck their motorcycle, police reported on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sahib, a 19-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh.

Details of the incident

The accident occurred on Tuesday night on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway. A BMW, driven by a resident of Mohali, collided with the motorcycle, causing the riders to be thrown into the air before the motorcycle struck a stationary truck.

Legal proceedings

Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon stated that the car driver was arrested following the incident but was later granted bail. The vehicle, owned by the Mohali resident, was noted to be a second-hand purchase.

