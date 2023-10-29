Punjab: Shopkeeper shot dead in brazen daylight attack, surveillance footage reveals | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X The brazen attack was caught on camera.

In a shocking incident, a shopkeeper in Punjab's Bhatinda was gunned down by two unidentified persons in broad daylight on Saturday. A video of the shooting incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

The video shows shopkeeper Harjinder Singh Johal sitting on a chair outside his shop 'Amritsari Kulcha' when two persons on a motorcycle approached him. One of them fired several rounds on Johal before fleeing. The victim was seriously injured and was taken to a government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"I was outside the shop when I heard gunshots, after which Mr Johal shouted that he had been shot. He asked me to catch the accused, but they were on a motorcycle and managed to flee," said Deepu, an employee of the shop.

After the incident, leaders of opposition parties targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. "Such incidents have become common in Punjab under AAP's rule. The entire business community is in a state of fear. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) wants to take immediate action in this matter," said SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

BJP leader Roopchand Singal also slammed AAP for the existing law and order situation in Punjab.

