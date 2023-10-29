Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
  4. Punjab: Lawyer seen assaulting mother in video arrested, woman rescued

Punjab: The viral video in which a son was seen assaulting his mother created outrage on social media. Taking cognizance of the video, the police arrested the accused lawyer.

Rupnagar Updated on: October 29, 2023
Image Source : ANI

A lawyer was arrested for assaulting his ailing mother in Rupnagar, Punjab. The elderly woman who had been assaulted by his lawyer son Ankur Varma was rescued with the help of her daughter and a social organisation, said the police officials on Sunday.

The development commenced after a video on social media surfaced in which the lawyer was seen assaulting his bedridden mother.

The police registered a case against lawyer Varma along with his wife and son, they added.

SHO Pawan Kumar said, "Ankur Varma was arrested yesterday and was presented before the court. The court sent him on a one-day police remand."

