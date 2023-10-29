Punjab: Lawyer seen assaulting mother in video arrested, woman rescued

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The accused son was arrested

A lawyer was arrested for assaulting his ailing mother in Rupnagar, Punjab. The elderly woman who had been assaulted by his lawyer son Ankur Varma was rescued with the help of her daughter and a social organisation, said the police officials on Sunday.

The development commenced after a video on social media surfaced in which the lawyer was seen assaulting his bedridden mother.

The police registered a case against lawyer Varma along with his wife and son, they added.

SHO Pawan Kumar said, "Ankur Varma was arrested yesterday and was presented before the court. The court sent him on a one-day police remand."

