Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: 7 dead, 2 injured after road accident takes place in Hanumangarh

A head-on collision between a car and a truck left seven members of a family dead while two others were injured in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was returning home from a function.

SHO Ved Pal said those killed were identified as Paramjeet Kaur (60), Khushvinder Singh (25), his wife Paramjeet Kaur (22), son Manjot Singh (5), Rampal (36), his wife Reena (35) and daughter Reet (12).

The injured, who have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (14) and Manraj Kaur (2), were referred to a hospital in Bikaner. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan elections: Over 1.47 lakh applications received for adding names to voter list

ALSO READ | Rajasthan elections: Several Congress leaders, including former MLAs, ex-Jaipur mayor join BJP