Rajasthan elections: Over 1.47 lakh applications received for adding names to voter list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta on Saturday said that they have received over 1.47 lakh applications for the addition of names to the supplementary voter list in Rajasthan. The assembly elections are scheduled for November 25.

The campaign to include eligible individuals who were previously deprived in the supplementary voter list for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2023 concluded on Friday. The submitted applications will now undergo scrutiny and verification before the final electoral roll, including the supplementary list, is published on November 7.

Over 5.27 crore registered voters in Rajasthan

During the campaign period, over 1.47 lakh voters in the state filled out Form 6 to apply for the addition of their names to the voter list. These applications will be thoroughly reviewed to ensure that eligible individuals are included in the electoral roll. The Election Department will publish the final voter list along with the supplementary list on November 7, he added.

As of now, the voter list for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections includes over 5.27 crore registered voters.

Rajasthan contest

Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan – which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25 – anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In 2018, Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls. BJP followed at 73 seats while BSP garnered 6 seats. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) gathered 3 seats with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) mustering 2 seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to grab just one seat while there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.