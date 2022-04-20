Punjab Police registers FIR against Kumar Vishwas, hands over notice at his Ghaziabad residence

Follow us on Punjab Police at residence of Kumar Vishwas

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday morning said that a team of Punjab police officials visited his residence. He gave the infomation on the micoblogging site. However, he has not disclosed why the Punjab Police has reached his house and what is the matter. But his tweet is expected to heat up politics. He also warned Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in his tweet.

Vishwas, a former confidante of Arvind Kejriwal, had recently kicked up a controversy by alleging that the AAP national convenor was ‘ready to take support’ from fringe and separatist elements to win the Punjab elections.

Latest India News