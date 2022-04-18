BJP leader and former Army chief lashes out at Punjab CM over his meeting with 'pro-separatist' UK MP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@STARSUNFOLDED BJP leader Ex-Army chief JJ singh criticises Bhagwant Mann over meeting with 'pro-separatist' UK MP

Highlights Ex-Army chief questions Mann's meeting with British MP Dhesi

JJ Singh said AAP should clarify if it endorses the "pro-separatist and anti-India" views of Dhesi

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi is the British lawmaker

BJP leader and former Army chief J J Singh on Sunday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his meeting with UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and said the AAP should clarify if it endorses the "pro-separatist and anti-India" views of the British lawmaker. Dhesi, a Labour Party MP, met Mann along with AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha last week. After the meeting, Dhesi tweeted, "Grateful to Punjab Chief Minister @BhagwantMann for warmth with which he received me at his Chandigarh residence. We...discussed at length NRI hopes, anxieties and desire to see Punjab progress. He assured me his best to address these issues."

Commenting on the meeting, Singh said, "It is very unfortunate that AAP government in Punjab...is going the extra mile to welcome Labour Party MP Dhesi whose views are pro-separatist and anti-India. AAP owes an clarification to the country whether it supports his views on Kashmir and other matters which are against our country." The BJP leader further said Mann should disclose what transpired in the meeting with Dhesi and what commitments the AAP government in Punjab has given to him. Dhesi had criticised the Indian government's revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

