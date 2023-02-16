Punjab: AAP MLA Kotfatta arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 4 lakh in Bhatinda

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AMITKOTFATTA AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta

Punjab's Vigilance Bureau arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta on Thursday from Bhatinda for accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh.

The bribe had been taken by his Personal Assistant Resham Singh in lieu of passing the bill of Sarpanch of Ghudda village. The Vigilance department had laid a trap to catch him.

The bribe amount was recovered from the Kotfatta's car, following which he was taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Harsh Dev Singh resigned as the chairman of its Jammu and Kashmir unit as well as primary membership of the party, citing personal reasons.

Singh was the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party before joining AAP.

