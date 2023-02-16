Thursday, February 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. AAP suffers setback as BJP's Kausar Jahan wins Delhi Haj Committee election

AAP suffers setback as BJP's Kausar Jahan wins Delhi Haj Committee election

Kausar Jahan, who is the second woman to be elected as the committee's chairman, got three of the five votes.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu New Delhi Published on: February 16, 2023 15:01 IST
Delhi Haj Committee, Delhi Haj Committee election, Kausar Jahan, who is kausar jahan
Image Source : TWITTER/@VIREND_SACHDEVA Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kausar Jahan elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson.

Delhi Haj Commitee election: In what is being seen as a big setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kausar Jahan was elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson on Thursday (February 16). This is for the first time the AAP has lost control of the Haj Committee after coming to power in Delhi. 

Kausar Jahan, who is the second woman to be elected as the committee's chairmam, got three of the five votes. 

The committee comprises six members - two each from the AAP and the BJP, Muslim theology expert Mohammad Saad and Congress councillor Nazia Danish. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is among the committee members.

Congratulating Jahan on her victory, BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said the result shows the growing trust and faith of Muslims in the party. 

"Congratulations to Kausar Jahan on being elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson. The victory of the BJP-affiliated candidate in the Delhi Haj Committee makes it clear that now the Muslim community is also eager to join the country's development stream Shri @narendramodi," Sachdeva said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News