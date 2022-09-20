Pune: Zomato delivery man arrested after he forcibly kisses woman customer; says 'I'm like your uncle'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Food delivery man held for molesting woman in Pune

Pune: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman was molested by a Zomato delivery agent after he delivered food to her. According to the details, the accused has been identified as 40-year-old Raees Shaikh and has been arrested by the Pune city police.

The incident was reported from the Yewalewadi area of Pune, at nearly 9:30 pm on September 17.

Police officials said the accused kissed the woman twice on her cheek on the pretext of saying 'thank you'.

Further, the woman approached the Kondhwa police station and lodged a complaint against the delivery person alleging molestation.

Based on her complaint, officials at the Kondhwa police station registered an FIR and arrested the accused on Sunday.

He was later released on bail.

According to the Senior Inspector of Kondhwa police station, the woman in her complaint alleged that she had placed an order for food through Zomato (online food delivery company).

Raees Shaikh came for the delivery of the food.

After handing over the package, he asked the girl for water. When she gave him water, he pulled her close and molested her.

The accused told the woman he was like her uncle and asked her to tell him if she wanted anything. He also messaged her on phone, but deleted it immediately, the official said.

"The man then asked for another glass of water and when the woman gave it to him, he allegedly held her hand and molested her," the official said.

"When the woman raised an alarm, the accused tried to run away but some people from the housing society caught him and handed him over to police," he said.

The accused was arrested under IPC sections of 354 and 354A.

