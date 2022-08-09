Follow us on Image Source : PTI Zomato rider found dead outside Tughlakabad Metro station on Delhi-Faridabad highway

It is suspected that he got involved in an accident that led him to death.

Police received information regarding the dead body on Sunday night at 11.56 pm.

Zomato rider found dead: The Delhi Police on Sunday found the dead body of a Zomato rider outside Tughlakabad Metro station on the Delhi-Faridabad Highway. It is suspected that he got involved in an accident that led him to death. His head was reportedly crushed. According to the police, they received information regarding the dead body on Sunday night at 11.56 pm

It is reported that a Passion Pro bike was also found in an accidental condition and the deceased was identified as 32-year-old Narender. He was a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, Pul Prahalpur and was working as a Zomato rider.

His head was reportedly crushed by the other vehicle. Some manjha (glass powder-coated kite flying string) was also found stuck on the paddle of the motorcycle. It is suspected that the deceased did not notice the manjha and had fallen on the road. The other vehicles coming behind him had hit him. Manjha was not found stuck in any part of the body of the deceased.

A legal action has been initiated into the matter.

