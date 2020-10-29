Image Source : INDIA TV Pune: Farmer rescues newborn being buried alive by 2 men

In a shocking incident, a newborn was rescued by a farmer from being buried alive by two men. Both the accused fled from the spot leaving the infant in a pothole after a farmer spotted them.

The farmer was harvesting on his land located in Ambodi village of Purandar when he heard a baby crying. He then saw two men trying to bury a newborn. The farmer rushed to the spot forcing the two men to flee from there.

Later, he took the child to a hospital and filed a complaint with the local police. The police have initiated a probe in the matter and trying to track the child's parents.

As per the police report, one of those two men could be the father of the child.

In a similar incident, a police officer found a one-day-old girl dumped into the garbage at Tapakir Mala Chowk in the Kalewadi area of ​​Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad town recently. With no clothes on her body, the baby was crying when a cop rescued her. He then took the baby to a local hospital.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage