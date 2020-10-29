Pune: Farmer rescues newborn being buried alive by 2 men

In a shocking incident, a newborn was rescued by a farmer from being buried alive by two men. Both the accused fled from the spot leaving the infant in a pothole after a farmer spotted them.
The farmer was harvesting on his land located in Ambodi village of Purandar when he heard a baby crying. He then saw two men trying to bury a newborn. The farmer rushed to the spot forcing the two men to flee from there.
Later, he took the child to a hospital and filed a complaint with the local police. The police have initiated a probe in the matter and trying to track the child's parents.
As per the police report, one of those two men could be the father of the child.
In a similar incident, a police officer found a one-day-old girl dumped into the garbage at Tapakir Mala Chowk in the Kalewadi area of Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad town recently. With no clothes on her body, the baby was crying when a cop rescued her. He then took the baby to a local hospital.