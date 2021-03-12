Pune: Schools shut, only 50 people allowed at weddings as Covid cases surge again

Image Source : PTI Pune is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases once again.

With COVID-19 cases showing an upward trend once again, the Pune administration on Friday decided to impose certain restrictions to prevent the situation from going out of control. Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am is already in place in Pune.

During a high-level meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, it was decided that schools in Pune will remain shut till March 31. A decision to whether to open the schools or not after the said date will be taken later depending on the situation. There will be no full lockdown in the city, officials said.

Malls, hotels and cinema halls can operate till 10 pm only. Home delivery has been allowed till 11 pm. Only 5 people will be allowed at a stall at a given time.

Number of guests at wedding functions has also been capped at 50. Police permission for such functions has been made mandatory. Gardens would also remain close for people during the evening.

Pune reported as many as 2,840 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall infection tally to 4,28,344. The death toll reached 9,356 with 15 patients succumbing to the infection.

"Out of the total number of cases reported during the day, 1,504 were from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the tally has reached 2,13,025," news agency PTI quoted an official, as saying, adding that 675 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

With 815 new cases reported in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there stands at 1,11,515, he added.

