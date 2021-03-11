'Worried about Maharashtra, don't take this virus granted': Centre on rising Covid cases in state

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 pandemic not over yet, says Centre over rise in active cases in Maharashtra and few other states.

The Centre on Thursday raised concerns over the rapidly rising cases of coronavirus in a few states, particularly in Maharashtra. The government said that the spike witnessed in COVID-19 cases in the state in the last few days was worrisome and stressed that the authorities must not take the situation lightly.

Referring to the lockdown imposed in Nagpur in view of the rising cases, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, "We are reaching a situation where these approaches (to tackle the spread of COVID-19) are being brought back."

"We are very worried about the rise in cases in Maharashtra. Don't take this virus for granted. It can come up unexpectedly. If we have to remain free of this virus, COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy as well as vaccination has to be brought in," Paul said during a press conference in New Delhi.

He advised that in districts where COVID-19 cases are seemingly on the rise, vaccination of eligible individuals should be intensified and prioritised.

'Pandemic is not over yet'

Sounding a word of caution for Delhi and its neighbourhood, Paul said the national capital is seeing a rise in positivity rate, so is Gurgaon, Faridabad and to an extent Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

"Be careful, be watchful. We still have a huge population at risk of this virus. This pandemic is not yet over. Be vigilant," he said.

"Today, using the force of vaccination, we are in a position to give even a stronger fight (to the pandemic). We plead again, do not lower your guard and please embrace the vaccines that are available," Paul added.

Asked whether a mutant strain of the coronavirus is responsible for the rise in cases, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said it has not been found incriminating in the surge in Maharashtra.

"At the moment, it is just related to reduced testing, tracking and tracing as well as COVID-inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," he said.

Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Bengaluru Urban, Ernakulam, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad districts have the highest number of active COVID-19 cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

