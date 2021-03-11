Covid scare: Lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to 21, essential services exempted

Image Source : PIXABAY Lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to 21

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur from March 15. The lockdown will remain in place till March 21. Only essential services like vegetable and fruit shops, milk, and essential services will be allowed during the lockdown.

The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.

The decision was taken during a meeting at the Divisional Commissioner's office here. All the institutions except those involved in providing essential services will remain shut during the lockdown period.

State minister Nitin Raut said that essential services will remain open and the decision to impose restrictions have been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases in the city.

Nagpur has reported 1710 cases in the last 24 hours while eight people lost their lives due to the infection. A total of 10,458 samples were examined.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057. Nagpur division has reported 2,43,726 infections and 4,877 fatalities so far.

The state govt also imposed a night curfew in two districts - Kalyan-Dombivli and Nandurbar on Wednesday.

Bars and restaurants will serve customers till 9 pm only, during night curfew. However, home delivery will be allowed up to 10 pm. Medical stores and other emergency services will continue to be exempted from the restrictions.

Dhule district administration also called for a four-day Janata curfew' which comes into effect from March 10 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

