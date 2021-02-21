Night curfew in Pune as COVID-19 cases continue to rise; schools, colleges closed till Feb 28

Image Source : PTI Night curfew in Pune as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Pune administration on Sunday announced night curfew in the city, in the wake of rising cases of the novel coronavirus. The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 6 am, during which no public movement will be allowed, Pune Divisional Commissioner said. Those involved in essential services will, however, be exempted from the restrictions, he said.

Schools and colleges in the city will also remain closed till February 28, the Pune Divisional Commissioner said.

The Uddhav Thackeray government is contemplating imposing a night curfew across the state of Maharashtra, as there has been a spike in coronavirus cases recently. A decision regarding this will be soon taken by the state government, State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed on Sunday.

This comes amid a rising number of cases in Maharashtra which has prompted the state government officials to reinforce the coronavirus norms. The State Health Department on Saturday informed that 6,281 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 37,030 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday, in the drive underway across Maharashtra, taking the total tally of inoculations to 8,97,413, an official said.

Of the 37,030 who got the vaccine shots, 24,534 received the first dose while 12,496 got the second one, he added.

"Of those who got the first dose, 11,050 were health care workers while 13,484 were frontline staff. So far, we have given the first dose to 6,08,829 people and the second dose to 40,241," the official informed.

