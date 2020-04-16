Pune: 62 pregnant women came in contact with sonographer who tested COVID-19 positive

62 pregnant women came in contact with sonographer who tested COVID-19 positive (Representational Image)

As many as 62 pregnant women came in contact with a sonographer who tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune's Shikrapur, said Zila Parishad CEO A Prasad. All the women who visited the sonographer between April 6 to 8 were traced by the authorities after his samples tested positive. As of now, these women have been put under institutional quarantine.

According to A Prasad, none of the pregnant women have shown any symptoms of coronavirus till now. Earlier, around 30 nurses of a private multispeciality hospital were quarantined after a 45-year-old nurse tested coronavirus positive.

Till now, 362 active cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pune Municipal Corporation with 50 deaths, while Pune rural reported 10 cases so far.

Meanwhile, Curfew was imposed on Tuesday in some more areas in Pune city following an order by civic body to seal them after a spurt in the cases of COVID-19. Pune police issued orders under section 144 of CRPC and restricted movement of people in various slums as well as non-slum pockets under Khadak, Bandgarden, Sinhgad Road, Dattawadi, Warje, Kothrud, Vishrantwadi, Khadaki, Chandannagar, Vimantal, Yerwada and Hadapsar police stations.

ALSO READ | No COVID-19 cases in 325 districts, 27 districts report zero cases in last two weeks

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Health Ministry consults WHO for cluster and outbreak containment

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage