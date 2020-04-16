No COVID-19 cases in 325 districts, 27 districts report zero cases in last two weeks

No COVID-19 cases in 325 districts

Out of 720 districts in India, 325 districts are coronavirus free as no COVID-19 cases have been found in these districts so far. In the daily press briefing by the health ministry officials, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said that 325 districts have reported no cases of coronavirus. Moreover, 27 districts in which COVID-19 cases were found earlier have reported zero new cases in the last 14 days.

Agarwal said, "Health Minister & MoS, Health held a video conference on Wednesday, with health functionaries and field officers of World Health Organisation, in which micro-plan for clusters and outbreak containment of COVID-19 at district-level was discussed."

"An action plan has been prepared on strengthening our ongoing surveillance utilizing the services of World Health Organisation’s national polio surveillance network team," he added.

Here is the list of 27 districts in 17 states, which reported zero cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks:

Patna - Bihar

Nadiya- West Bengal

Pratapgarh- Rajasthan

Gir, Somnath, Porbandar - Gujarat

Bhadradiri, Kothagudam - Telangana

South Goa - Goa

Podi Garhwal- Uttarakhand

Pilibhit- UP

Rajouri- J&K

West Imphal - Manipur

Rajnanadgaon, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur - Chhattisgarh

Mahe- Puducherry

Aizwal west - Mizoram

Devagiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi, Bellary- Karnataka

Wayanad, Kottayam- Kerala

SBS Nagar - Punjab

Panipat - Haryana

Shivpuri- Madhya Pradesh

Lav Agarwal further said that in the past 24 hours, 941 new cases of coronavirus were detected. 1489 patients had recovered so far and the tally includes 183 patients who were cured in the last 24 hours.

