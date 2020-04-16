Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Coronavirus: Health Ministry consults WHO for cluster and outbreak containment

Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that it had spoken with World Health Organisation (WHO) officials over "micro plan" of cluster and outbreak containment was discussed. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry told media about the interaction during his daily press conference on Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

"Health Minister & MoS, Health held a video conference yesterday, with health functionaries and field officers of World Health Organisation, in which micro-plan for clusters & outbreak containment of Covid-19 at district-level was discussed," said Agarwal.

Agarwal provided the latest statistics pertaining to Covid-19 outbreak in the country. He said that the number of positive cases stood at 12,380 and the death toll was at 414.

He added that in past 24 hours, 941 new cases of coronavirus were detected. 1489 patients had recovered so far and the tally includes 183 patient who were cured in last 24 hours.

Punya Salila Srivastatva, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs was present in the press conference as well.

(More to follow)

