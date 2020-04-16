Delhi pizza delivery boy tests coronavirus positive: What we know so far

Image Source : PTI Delhi pizza delivery boy tests coronavirus positive

In a fresh case of coronavirus in the national capital, a pizza delivery agent was tested COVID-19 positive in South Delhi area. Soon after the case was reported, as many as 89 families in the vicinity were quarantined, while 72 of those have been placed under home quarantine. This comes at a time when the country is under lockdown, and only essential services - including groceries, milk and medicines are being allowed by the government. Food outlets, however, are continuing to make home deliveries in their areas, following some guidelines of social distancing.

With the incident, authorities are considering clinical screening of all food delivery personnel in South Delhi area. The officials refused to share details of the people who came under contact with the infected man saying it was yet to be ascertained as to how he contracted the virus despite not having any travel history or coming in contact with any known corona positive patient.

Here's what we know so far in the case:

The 19-year-old delivery person was feeling unwell for some time along with a persistent cough since the third week of March

He had visited a hospital for a check-up on March 20. He was then advised a test for coronavirus

The report of the pizza delivery person was found to be positive on April 13

The restaurant at which the delivery person worked was sealed on April 14

In this while, the delivery person had served some areas like Hauz Khaz, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Rani and Savitri Nagar. Medical screening of those residing in these areas is underway

As many as 72 families, who took pizza delivery from the COVID-19 infected delivery person have been home quarantined

The 17 first-line contacts of the infected man, including his colleagues and his roommate, have been quarantined at an institutional facility at Chhatarpur

The restaurant at which the delivery person worked is associated with Zomato

In this regard, Zomato has issued a statement saying, "this restaurant had instructed their riders to wear masks and follow strict hygiene to keep customers safe from any unintended mishap."

Meanwhile, District Magistrate of South Delhi BM Mishra has said all those involved in home delivery of food are put through clinical screening so that those showing symptoms are stopped from visiting homes.

