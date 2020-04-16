3 blocks in Delhi's Model Town declared containment zones after Sub-Inspector, family test positive

Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise.

Three blocks in Delhi's Model Town area including G, H and I have been identified as containment zones after a Delhi Police sub-inspector, wife and child tested coronavirus positive. Following this, the three blocks have now been declared as quarantine zone, informed Vijayanta Arya, DCP, North-West has informed.

With three more areas in Delhi declared as hotspots, the number of containment zones in the national capital have increased to 56. Red zones are areas that are under complete lockdown whereas orange zones are those at high risk of coronavirus spread. Meanwhile, sanitisation is underway in all those infected areas to control the spread of COVID-19 virus. Check full list of 56 hotspots in New Delhi.

