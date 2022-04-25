J&K: Srinagar youth among three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J-K: Srinagar teenager among three terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (50RR) in the area

The police said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire

A teenager from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was among the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Pulwama on Sunday, said police.

Commenting on the encounter, police said Natish Wani alias Haider was a resident of Khanyar, Srinagar. Wani joined terror ranks a week ago.

"Teenager from Khanyar, Srinagar who joined terror ranks a week ago killed in an encounter in Pulwama, along with two other terrorists. Active terrorists exploit gullible youths for their own ulterior motives. Such madness by youths leads to the destruction of families and nothing else," said Srinagar Police.

The three slain terrorists also included a deputy commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and a Pakistani terrorist, the police said.

All three were identified as Deputy of LeT's top commander Basit Arif Ahmad Hazar alias Rehan, Pakistani terrorist Abu Huzaifa alias Haqqani and Natish Wani alias Haider resident of Khanyar, Srinagar.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Pahoo area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army (50RR) in the said area.

The police said that the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately fired upon the search party, who retaliated. Later on, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also joined the operation.

"In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," said police.

As per police records, all the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police, Security Forces and civilian atrocities.

(With inputs from ANI)

